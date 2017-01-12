United Way Of Will County Celebrates 80 Years At Very Spot Where First Campaign Kicked-Off

The United Way of Will County is marking a milestone and celebrating at the site of their first campaign kickoff in 1937. The 80th Anniversary Celebration Event will held on February 1st the Rialto Square Theatre, just as it did 80 years ago. Presenting sponsor is CITGO Lemont Refinery. Pete Colarelli is the Government and Public Affairs Manager for CITGO and says now more than ever the United Way needs your help. He says “as employers lay people off, they also forego United Way’s Giving Campaigns.”

D’Arcy Motors and Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center are the other Presenting Sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For tickets to the 80th anniversary which is expected to be a trip down memory lane with pictures and archives, call the United Way at 815-723-2500 or UWWILL.org.