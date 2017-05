Authorities have have stated that two Joliet West High School students who received medical treatment after ingesting an unknown substance, ingested Xanax. Xanax is a controlled substance that is commonly used for people who suffer from anxiety. It was on May 17 that the Joliet Township High School District sent a message to parents informing them of the situation. Police have not yet ascertained where the students got the Xanax from or who brought it to school that day.