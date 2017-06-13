Unsettled Pattern of Weather The Next Few Days

After a notably sunny and almost entirely dry first dozen days of June, a more unsettled pattern returns. Periodic chances of storms will be present the remainder of the week, but far from a washout. The hot and humid conditions continue Wednesday, with head index readings near 100. In addition, an approaching weather system will likely bring some storms into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the night. Some of these may bring a wind and hail risk.

Record high today is 95 degrees set in 1956.

By: WJOL staff meteorologist Rick DiMiao