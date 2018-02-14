UPDATE: Channahon Death Investigation

WJOL has learned the identity of the man that was in the home of 23-year old Samantha Harer of Channahon at the time of her death Tuesday morning. Harer died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head in her apartment on Bridge St. in Channahon. As WJOL reported this morning, the man that was in the home at the time of the shooting is a member of the Crest Hill police department, Felipe Flores. Flores, 32, has been with Crest Hill PD for six years. He has been placed on administrative leave as a result of yesterday’s incident. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continues to investigate, however sources tell WJOL that is was an apparent suicide. Results of an autopsy are due out today.

Harer worked as a 911 dispatcher for WESCOM. Before that she studied criminal justice at the University of St. Francis and was an intern with the Channahon Police Department.