Upscale Retail Space May Be Scrapped For Auto Dealership At Corner Of Route 59 And Theadore

The northwest corner of Route 59 and Theadore could be getting a new neighbor. The Joliet Land Use and Legislative committee meeting will discuss bringing Hawk Auto to the West side of Joliet at their meeting tomorrow morning. The site once was planned for an upscale retail and restaurant center. The Tower Marketplace project was first developed in 2005, but then the recession hit and plans were shelved.

While the deal isn’t complete, Hawk is looking to bring a Subaru dealership along Route 59 to be in the area of their other dealership.