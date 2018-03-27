USDA Forest Service Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie To Host Annual Garlic Mustard Pull

In this bicentennial year, you can help preserve the legacy of the Prairie State. At the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, Earth Day will be honored on Saturday, April 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with an annual garlic mustard pull.

We will pull invasive garlic mustard, clear brush and continue other work on restoration activities that are intended to improve native habitat and protect cultural resources.

The Earth Day celebration activities will be led by USDA Forest Service staff and coordinated by Volunteer Coordinator Allison Cisneros and Assistant Volunteer Coordinator Kathryn Gorman. Cisneros and Gorman are on staff with The Nature Conservancy in Illinois and they are co-located at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Cisneros and Gorman manage the Midewin volunteer program through a partnership agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy.

“Every day is Earth Day,” Cisneros said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us as we strive to bring back native Illinois prairie – and every hand involved makes the journey that much more collaborative.”

To reserve your spot in this special Earth Day activity, email AMCisneros@fs.fed.us or call (815) 423-2149.

On Saturday, April 28, check in at the Horticulture Building, which is located behind the Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington, IL 60481.

