USF Bowling Teams Round out Vegas Trip with Top-Ten Finishes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The University of St. Francis women’s bowling team wrapped up its Las Vegas trip with a top-five finish at the Collegiate Shootout.

The Saints totaled 10,424 pins during the two-day event. USF ranked eighth after Wednesday’s action but posted the third-best score during Thursday’s baker games to jump up to fifth place. With this result, the Saints have posted top-six finishes in all six of their events this season, while capturing a pair of titles.

Nicole Troha (Lockport, Ill./Lockport) continued her strong season with a 13th-place finish (203.0 average). Abby Ragsdale (Aurora, Ill./Oswego East) finished in 25th by knocking down 193.2 pins per game. Dana Ackerson (Crest Hill, Ill./Lockport) also ranked inside the top 50 by averaging 180.2 per game to place 42nd.

The Saints bowl again at the Roto Grip Eagles Baker Challenge in Addison, Illinois (Stardust Bowl) on January 13-14.