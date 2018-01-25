USF Brown Science Hall Dedication: Feb. 8th

The University of St. Francis (USF) invites the public to the dedication of the LaVerne & Dorothy Brown Science Hall on Thursday, Feb. 8 on the main campus in Joliet.

Tours of the building will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the dedication ceremony at 4:45 p.m. in the Banks-Bellah Auditorium. The ceremony will include presentations from USF President Arvid C. Johnson, U.S. Congressman Bill Foster, Bishop of Joliet, Most Reverend R. Daniel Conlon and other members of the University community. After the ceremony, guests will be free to explore the new space with the guidance of the USF Student Ambassadors and Science Faculty members. Refreshments will be available throughout the Science Hall.

“The new LaVerne & Dorothy Brown Science Hall will be transformational for the sciences at the University of St. Francis and for the university as a whole. As the first new, on-campus construction in decades, the Brown Science Hall is an important part of how the University of St. Francis is preparing itself – as well as its students – for its second century of service and leadership,” says USF President Johnson.

The Brown Science Hall is a state-of-the-art learning space that supports the innovative science curriculum at USF. The space is segmented into three academic clusters; microbiology, genetics and molecular biology on the first floor; human anatomy, physiology and biomechanics on the second floor; and chemistry, organic chemistry and biochemistry on the third floor. Each of the three clusters in the new building will share equipment and space. In addition, the building will also include four research areas, creating exciting interdisciplinary learning opportunities for students and faculty members.

Other features of the building include:

Multipurpose lecture hall

Atrium and green roof space

9 teaching laboratories (three labs on each floor)

14 faculty offices

Tutoring room

Conference room

Pre-function space in front of the lecture hall

Founded in 1920, the University of St. Francis, in Joliet, Ill., is a Catholic, Franciscan university that serves 4,100 students nationwide; offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work. There are more than 48,000 USF alumni across the globe.