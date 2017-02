A Bolingbrook elementary school is foregoing the traditional Valentine’s Day craft party for a blanket making party. Liberty Elementary School 5th grade teacher Lori Petree will make blankets to donate to Project Linus.

Petree started thinking about a blanket party last November.

The mom’s are doing a “no-sew” fleece blanket. They have enough material for 20 blankets and whatever they don’t finish, the 5th grade class will finish during the school year.