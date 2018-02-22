Valley View Board to Meet in Regular Session Monday, February 26th

The Valley View Board of Education will conduct their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 26th at John J. Lukancic Middle School, 725 W. Normantown Rd in Romeoville. The Board Meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m., at which time, the Board will vote to move to Closed Executive Session. The Public Session of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. In accordance with the Open Meetings Act, the agenda for this meeting will be posted at http://www.boarddocs.com/il/d365u/Board.nsf/Public at least 48 hours prior to the start of the meeting.