Valley View School District Announces Intent To Seek 21st Century Learning Center Grant

This message serves as notice to the communities that we serve that the Valley View School District intends to submit an application to the Illinois State Board of Education in order to compete for a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. The purpose of this grant is to provide opportunities for the district to expand the programs that we are currently offering our students and families in our buildings, after school hours. Our vision is to offer enrichment activities and various support services to help our students meet challenging state academic standards. In addition to improving student achievement in core academic areas, we see possibilities to use these funds to increase student attendance and high school graduation rates, enhance the social-emotional skills of our students, and collaborate with our community.

In addition to welcoming the input of families as we apply for this grant, the Valley View School District also is seeking to generate partnerships with businesses and community organizations that have the potential to lend any available support or expertise that will enable us to augment the educational experiences we are seeking to provide for our students. To learn more, please contact Greg Harris at harrist@vvsd.org or at (815) 886-2700, ext. 6105.

James A. Mitchem, Jr., Ed.D.

Superintendent

Press Release from Valley View School District