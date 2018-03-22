Valley View School District College & Career Event April 5th

Valley View School District’s College & Career Readiness Steering Committee invites the community, especially the parents of middle and high school students, to the “Oh, the Places I’ll Go” College & Career Event on Thu. Apr. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Lukancic Middle School.

The event features experts available to share their knowledge of what lies beyond high school graduation for students whether they are seeking to go to college, into the military, or directly into a career.

Those attending the College & Career Event will be able to visit with experts on:

Saving, paying for college and financial aid

2-year and 4-year colleges

Technical & trade schools

Careers in the Armed Forces

Career and entrepreneur opportunities

NCAA Eligibility

The feature event of the evening will be an appearance by 1997 Bolingbrook High School graduate Mr. Anthony Herron who will share his experience on going to school in VVSD, then to college, to the National Football League, and then on to a career in broadcasting.

The winners of the “Oh, the Places I’ll Go” Video Contest will also be announced and there will be Door Prizes awarded to some attendees of the event along with a “Battle of the Schools” contest for the school with the highest attendance.

For more information and to register, visit www.vvsd.org/ccr