Valley View School District Important Calendar Dates

Summer is a very busy time for the facilities crew at Valley View School District 365U. Keeping buildings modern and up-to-date before students return to school on Wednesday August, 15th.

The office at Romeoville HS

Brick Repair at McGee Elementary

Plan Ahead Now for School Physicals and Immunizations

VVSD Student Health Services and all our school nurses remind all parents and guardians of VVSD students that now is a good time to start planning to make sure students have the necessary immunizations and physicals for the start of the 2018-19 school year. School physicals and immunizations are due to the building School Nurse no later than Mon. Oct. 15.

Students needing physicals and immunizations include pre-school, kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade. Students going into 12th grade must also receive a meningococcal vaccine.

For more information, including the necessary forms, visit the VVSD Student Health Services web site and scroll down to “Student Health Forms”.

The next meeting of the Valley View School District Board of Education is on Monday, August 13 at John J. Lukancic Middle School, 725 W. Normantown Rd, Romeoville IL. The meeting will be called to order at 6:30 p.m. and the Board will vote to go into Executive Session. The Public Session of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. In accordance with the Open Meetings Act, the Agenda for the meeting will be posted no later than 48 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Click here to view the Agenda

The Bolingbrook HS Cheer Team will be conducting their annual Cheer Camp in the BHS Field House Fri, Aug. 17 6- 8 p.m. and Sat. Aug. 18 Noon- 2 p.m. with a camp performance in the Stadium on Sat. Aug. 18 at 3:30 and 5 p.m. Cost of the camp is $40 and includes a t-shirt. To obtain a registration from, contact Coach Shannon Price at pricese@vvsd.org

Upcoming Important School Calendar Dates

Mon. Aug. 13 Teachers Return to School

Wed. Aug. 15 First Day of School for Students

Wed. Aug. 29 Early Release (H.S. 12:43, MS 1:20, Elementary 2:15)

Events for the Coming Week

Mon. July 30 Registration Hill Elementary 8-11 am

Registration Romeoville HS Seniors 8-11 am

Registration for Band Students Bolingbrook HS 9 a.m.

Registration Bolingbrook HS 10 am- 2 pm

Registration Hill Elementary 4-6 pm

Registration Romeoville HS Seniors 4-7 pm

Tue. July 31 Registration Romeoville HS Juniors 8-11 am

Registration Humphrey Middle School 8 a.m.- Noon

Summer Library Salk Elementary 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Registration Ward Elementary 1-7 pm

Registration Bolingbrook HS 2-7 pm

Registration Humphrey Middle School 3- 7 p.m.

Registration Romeoville HS Juniors 4-7 pm

Wed. Aug. 1 Registration Pioneer Elementary 8-11 am

Registration Romeoville HS Sophomores 8-11 am

Registration Martinez Middle School 8 a.m.-Noon

Registration McGee Elementary 9-11 am

Registration Tibbott Elementary 9-11 am

Registration STEP Campus 9 am-Noon

Summer Library Wood View Elementary 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Registration Wood View Elementary 12:30-3:30 pm

Registration Salk Elementary 1-6 pm

Registration Bolingbrook HS 2-7 pm

Registration STEP Campus 3-6 pm

Registration Pioneer Elementary 4-7 pm

Registration Romeoville HS Sophomores 4-7 pm

Registration McGee Elementary 5-7 pm

Registration Tibbott Elementary 5-7 pm

Registration Wood View Elementary 5-7 pm

Registration Martinez Middle School 3- 7 p.m.

Thu. Aug. 2 Registration Romeoville HS Freshmen 8-11 am

Registration Lukancic Middle School 8 a.m.- Noon

Registration Skoff Elementary 9 a.m.-Noon

Registration Independence Elementary 9 a.m.-Noon

Registration Hermansen Elementary 9 a.m.-Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Pioneer Elementary 9 am- Noon

Registration Bolingbrook HS 9 am-2 pm

Registration King Elementary 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Registration Early Childhood Noon- 3pm

Registration Oak View Elementary Noon-3 pm

Registration Hermansen Elementary 3-6 p.m.

Registration Skoff Elementary 4-6:30 p.m.

Back to School Independence Elementary 4-7 p.m.

Registration Lukancic Middle School 4-7 p.m.

Registration Romeoville HS Freshmen 4-7 pm

Fri. Aug. 3 Registration Addams Middle School 8 am-Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Pioneer Elementary 9 am- Noon

Registration Brooks Middle School 9 am-7 pm

Registration Addams Middle School 3-7 pm

Mon. Aug. 6 Kindergarten Bridge Oak View Elementary 9 am- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Salk Elementary 9 am- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Wood View 9 am- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Hermansen Elementary 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Kindergarten Bridge Tibbott Elementary 9 am

Tue. Aug. 7 Kindergarten Bridge Independence Elementary 9 a.m.- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Oak View Elementary 9 am- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge McGee Elementary 9 am-Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Salk Elementary 9 am- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Wood View 9 am- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Hermansen Elementary 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Kindergarten Bridge Hill Elementary 9:30 am- Noon

Wed. Aug. 8 Kindergarten Bridge Independence Elementary 9 a.m.- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge McGee Elementary 9 am-Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Salk Elementary 9 am- Noon

Kindergarten Bridge Tibbott Elementary 9 am

Kindergarten Bridge Hill Elementary 9:30 am- Noon

Summer Library Wood View Elementary 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Thu. Aug. 9 FireUp 2018 Family Event Lukancic Middle School 5:30 p.m.