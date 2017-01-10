Valley View School District to Install Solar Panels At Select Schools

Valley View School District 365U will soon be among a handful of school districts in Illinois that utilize solar panels to provide energy to select facilities within the district. The Valley View School District’s Board of Education has unanimously approved a $5.27 million project that will be funded through a lease arrangement. District Officials have estimated that their will be $9.2 million in cost savings over the next 25 years. Plans call for installation of solar panels on the roofs of Lukancic Middle School in Romeoville and four Bolingbrook schools, Jane Addams, Humphrey, B.J. Ward and Jamie McGee by late spring. The installations are scheduled take place in March and April.