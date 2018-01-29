The Valley View School District’s Early Childhood Program will be offering a limited number of placements for a full day pre-school program for the 2018-19 school year. This is in addition to the continuation of the half day program offered by the District. The Valley View Early Childhood Center is a community tuition-based preschool program offering a diversity of experiences for students, with a focus on pre-literacy, mathematics, science, social and emotional development, social skills, and hands-on activities. Full Day Pre-School hours will be 9 a.m.- 3:15 p.m. at a cost of $600 per month which includes breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Before and after school care is also available from 7-9 a.m. and 3:15-5:15 p.m. for an additional charge of $6 per hour. Half Day Pre-School is for 2 1/12 hours each day Monday-Thursday at a cost of $245 per month. To register online for the lottery for available placements in both the Full Day and Half Day programs, visit www.vvsd.org/ec Registration closes on Fri. Feb. 23. Parents will be contacted via email on Wed. Feb. 28 if their child has been selected through the open lottery system.
Valley View School District to Offer Full Day Pre-School Program
Jan 29, 2018 @ 4:12 PM