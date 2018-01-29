Valley View School District to Offer Full Day Pre-School Program

The Valley View School District’s Early Childhood Program will be offering a limited number of placements for a full day pre-school program for the 2018-19 school year. This is in addition to the continuation of the half day program offered by the District. The Valley View Early Childhood Center is a community tuition-based preschool program offering a diversity of experiences for students, with a focus on pre-literacy, mathematics, science, social and emotional development, social skills, and hands-on activities. Full Day Pre-School hours will be 9 a.m.- 3:15 p.m. at a cost of $600 per month which includes breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Before and after school care is also available from 7-9 a.m. and 3:15-5:15 p.m. for an additional charge of $6 per hour. Half Day Pre-School is for 2 1/12 hours each day Monday-Thursday at a cost of $245 per month. To register online for the lottery for available placements in both the Full Day and Half Day programs, visit www.vvsd.org/ec Registration closes on Fri. Feb. 23. Parents will be contacted via email on Wed. Feb. 28 if their child has been selected through the open lottery system.