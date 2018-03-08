Valley View Schools Kindergarten Open Enrollment Now Taking Place

The Valley View School District will welcome the Class of 2031 when Kindergarten Open Enrollment takes place from now until March 17. Students residing in the District who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018 are eligible to enroll. You are asked to enroll in order to avoid long wait times in August. The student must be 5 on or before September 1st to enroll for the following school year and must be enrolled by the legal guardian If you child already attends the Valley View Early Childhood Center, you do not need to enroll for Kindergarten. Valley View School District offers full day Kindergarten at all elementary schools and a half day program at Oak View Elementary in Bolingbrook. Enrollment will take place at the following locations:

Valley View Administration Center

801 W Normantown Road, Romeoville IL 60446



Bolingbrook Recreation and Aquatic Center (BRAC)

200 S. Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook, IL 60440