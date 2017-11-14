Valley View Schools Participating in Illinois 5Essentials Survey

Valley View School District 365U is joining the Illinois State Board of Education in the Illinois 5Essentials Survey, the sixth statewide survey of school climate and learning conditions. The survey provides a unique opportunity for students, teachers and parents to have a voice in improving their schools. From Nov. 15 through Jan. 18, students, teachers and parents will be asked to take a 25-minute research-based survey to help identify strengths and weaknesses in their school’s learning environment. This survey will serve as an opportunity for schools to reflect on progress since the last statewide implementation.