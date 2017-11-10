Veterans Day Tribute At USF Today

Most local, state and federal offices are closed today in observance of Veterans Day. There will be a Veterans day ceremony today, at the University of St. Francis at 1030 this morning. A tribute will take place at the flag pole in front of Tower hall on 500 Wilcox in Joliet. USF president Arvid Johnson will give opening remarks, followed by prayer and remarks from Mark Bowman of the Will county Veterans Assistance Commission about the significance of Veterans Day. The role of Will County Veterans Assistance Commission and a bagpipe performance from Joliet Police Sergeant Rob Hall will complete the ceremony.