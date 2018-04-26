Veterans Woods in Romeoville Closes for Improvement Project

This yellow-rumped warbler is an example of the type of bird you can spot during the Forest Preserve District of Will County (Photo courtesy of Jim Tezak)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Veterans Woods in Romeoville will be closed starting Thursday, April 26, as work begins to refurbish and reconstruct parking lots at the preserve’s two access areas – Roy F. Hassert Grove and Traders Corner. The project also includes sidewalk improvements and the creation of a short trail connection between the two access areas. The preserve will be closed until further notice. A completion date has been estimated at July 31, but weather and other factors may impact this schedule. Updates will be posted at ReconnectWithNature.org if necessary.