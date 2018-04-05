Victory For R.U.S.H. And Everyone Who Drives I-80

A transportation expert is cautiously optimistic following a commitment by IDOT to make changes to I-80. Marc Poulos is the executive director of the Indiana, Illinois, Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting and says it was a victory for those who signed the R.U.S.H. petition and attended the January meeting at the University of St. Francis. He says it takes people to voice their opinions not only to IDOT but to Springfield that something needs to be done about the safety of I-80.

A commitment by Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn and e-mailed to WJOL, stated that Minutemen will begin patrolling I-80 to help stranded motorists.

