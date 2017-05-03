Video Captures Small Plane Crash in Washington

By Emilee Ziesmer
|
May 3

ABC NEWS

A small plane crashed over a busy road in Mukilteo, Washington, on Tuesday, leaving behind it a burst of flames that was recorded in dramatic dashcam video.

The footage recorded by a motorist’s car showed the plane clipping power lines as it went down. There were no injuries, according to the Mukilteo Police Department, which posted images of the wreckage on Twitter.

Several vehicles were damaged in the accident, the department said, and at least one vehicle appeared to was burned, according to the images posted on Twitter. Police ordered the public to avoid the area.

According to ABC’s Seattle affiliate KOMO, the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington, which is located about 30 minutes north of Seattle.

“I’m so lucky,” Hayes said. “I just said, ‘Get down!’ And before I know it, I could feel the heat on my face… and like the fireball and the wing clipped at the end.”

