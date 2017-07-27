View Bands, Birds and a Meteor Shower at Forest Preserve Programs

During the last month of Summer, there’s still plenty to do at your local Forest Preserve of Will County

MOKENA/NAPERVILLE – Music lovers have two more chances to enjoy the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s free “Music in the Moonlight” summer concert series. On Aug. 3, Chicago Kingsnakes will perform during the Blues Brothers themed night at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. And the final concert of the season will take place Aug. 17 when Soul Motion will provide the music for a “neon lights night” at Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville. The Thursday night concerts will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket, snacks and bug repellent. Registration is not required.



PLAINFIELD – “Lake Renwick Bird Viewing,” 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, located on Renwick Road, east of Route 30. View herons, egrets and cormorants and learn all about the birds and the preserve from Will County Audubon Society volunteers. This is the final installment of the special viewing program that is held during the nesting season when the preserve has restricted access to members of the public. Registration is not required for this free all-ages program.



CHANNAHON – “Woodland and River Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, located on McKinley Woods Road, south of Route 6. Take a bird hike through an oak/hickory forest near the Des Plaines River and learn from an interpretive naturalist and other like-minded birders. Meet at the Frederick’s Grove Shelter. Dress for the weather. Hikes will be 1-2 miles. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.



MONEE – “Perseid Paddle & Fire,” 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave. Watch the annual Perseid meteor shower from a canoe or kayak. The program ends with hot dogs and s’mores by a fire at the water’s edge. Forest Preserve staff will fit you with a personal flotation device and provide binoculars. The program costs $12 per person and is for ages 5 and older; ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register by Aug. 10 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.

