View Old Joliet Prison For Free On Saturday, August 4th

If you want to view the campus of the Old Joliet Prison before the general public, here is your chance. WJOL’s Kevin Kollins will be leading a team to clean up the outside of buildings. This will take place on Saturday, August 4th between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. You don’t have to be there the entire time. The task for the day will be cleaning up and pulling weeds around the main roadway within the prison from the east sally port to the west sally port. This unique volunteer opportunity will give you a perspective like no other.

To sign up, click here.