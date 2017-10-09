The Village Of Channahon Seeking Photos Of Veterans To Honor During The Month of November
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 10:10 AM

The Village of Channahon wants to honor local veterans by posting pictures in the lobby of their Village Hall. The photos will be displayed throughout the month of November. In honor of Veterans Day, the Village of Channahon would like to pay tribute to those who have selflessly served our country.

You can drop off a photo of the veteran you wish to honor. Include the veteran’s name, their home town, branch of service and when and where they served. You can mail in the picture to tje Village Hall or email them to nnorris@channahon.org. You’re asked not to send originals as photos may get damaged. For more information contact, Nicole Norris at 815-467-6644.

