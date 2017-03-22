Village Of Frankfort Approves Grant Creating 25 New Jobs at ASI

The Village of Frankfort approves an industrial grant in order to help an existing business expand and add more jobs. Frankfort Mayor Jim Holland tells WJOL the Village is aggressively seeking new industrial businesses and recently approved a $25,000 grant for Adhesive Systems Inc. The facility recently purchases by Royal Adhesives is construction a 58-thousand square foot industrial building in the East Point industrial center.

In 2013 the Village of Frankfort introduced its new “Target Industry and industrial incentive Program” as an economic development tool to attract new construction or expand existing businesses. Adhesive Systems Inc. currently employees 64 people and with the new expansion it will add 25 new jobs. The new industrial building will be at Laraway and Pfeiffer and will be completed before the end of this year.