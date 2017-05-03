Village Of Frankfort Officials Take Oath Of Office

Mayor Jim Holland was re-elected and said he’s “honored to serve the fine residents of Frankfort. With their support, and the support of our-elected Village Board, and newly elected Trustee John Clavio, I look forward to continuing our work together for the enhancement of the Frankfort community.”
Once they were sworn in, the regularly scheduled Village Board meeting took place on Monday night.
Pictured, left to right; Village Trustee Keith Ogle, Village Trustee Dick Trevarthan, Mayor Jim Holland, Village Clerk Adam Borrelli, and Village Trustee John C. Clavio. Will County Judge Ray Rossi administered the oath of office.