Village of Frankfort Seeks Plan Commission Member

The Village of Frankfort recently announced an opening on their Plan Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals. Sue Anstett, a Plan Commissioner since 2013, submitted her resignation effective immediately. Her term expires on April 30, 2019.

The Plan Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals is created by state law. The Mayor appoints the seven member commission with the advice and consent of the Trustees. The Mayor designates one person as the chairperson. The Commission meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month at the Frankfort Administration Building, 432 W. Nebraska. Commissioners review planning related issues such as rezoning, variance, special use, PUD (Planned Unit Development) and subdivision requests. When required, they hold public hearings on those issues.

Mayor Jim Holland and Trustee Mike Stevens, Village Board Liaison for the Plan Commission, invite residents of Frankfort to submit applications to be considered for the Plan Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals appointment. Applications are due by Friday, August 11th. Click here to apply.