Village of Elwood Appoints New Trustee

The Village of Elwood has a new trustee.

Last night, the Village Board unanimously voted to have Joseph “Spike” Bersheid join the Elwood Village Board of Trustees.

Bersheid is a deputy at the Will County Jail, and has been a resident of Elwood for more than a decade.

In other news during last night’s meeting, Board Member Dean Lowrance, a supporter of the NorthPoint proposal, took a moment to address the Board. He called NorthPoint a “Godsend.” He said that turning down the NorthPoint project doesn’t help alleviate the truck traffic through the village of Elwood. He also warned that Elwood’s taxes will likely increase.

https://soundcloud.com/user-97563911/joe-bersheid-new-elwood-trustee