Village of Manhattan Files Suit Against Village of Elwood Over Proposed NorthPoint Project

The Village of Manhattan has filed suit against the Village of Elwood and the companies associated with the Compass Business Park proposed by NorthPoint Development. The suit is asking that any further action by Elwood on the project be halted due to its violations of the boundary agreement between the villages of Manhattan and Elwood because the proposed project would occupy land designated to Manhattan. No date has been set for the initial hearing.

The official statement from the Village of Manhattan can be found here.