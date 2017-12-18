Visitation for Morning Star Mission Executive Director to Take Place Today

The Executive Director of The Morning Star Mission, Marilyn Farmer passed away Thursday at the age of 70 in her home, surrounded by the love of her family and friends her obituary states. Farmer was with the Morning Star Mission in Joliet for the past 20 years and was a member of the Joliet Rotary Club. Funeral services for Marilyn E. Farmer will be held tomorrow, December 19th at 10:30 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home located at 3200 Black at Essington Rd in Joliet. Interment will follow at Providence Ridge Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials in Marilyn’s name to Morning Star Mission are greatly appreciated. Visitation will be held today, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit fredcdames.com