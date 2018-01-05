Visitation For Two Teens Killed New Years Eve
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jan 5, 2018 @ 6:23 AM

Visitation today for the two teens killed in a car on New Year’s Eve in Joliet. Seventeen year old Aliyah Monique Salazar died after suffering a gunshot wound while sitting in a vehicle. Visitation today at Delgado Funeral Chapel in Joliet from 11:30 to 12:30 pm. Meanwhile,15 year old Victor J. Arroyo was also killed. Funeral arrangements by Delgado. Joliet police have been following leads, but no arrests have been. There were 5 people in the car when the shooting took place in the 900 block of Rosalind in Joliet.

