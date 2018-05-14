Volunteers Needed For Collins Street Prison Clean-Up This Weekend
By Dawn DeSart
|
May 14, 2018 @ 9:59 AM

The Joliet community is invited to participate in a two-day volunteer clean-up at the Collins Street Prison this weekend.

There will be four shifts this weekend: Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon then from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon then from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Organizers are capping volunteers at 100 per shift.

Quinn Adamowski is a board member at the Will County Historical Museum, which is coordinating the renovation project at the Collins Street Prison. He says, “There’s a lot to do in there, some light duty, some heavy duty, but there’s still a ton to do before the summer months.”

So far, 160 volunteers have registered on the website at jolietmuseum.org, and Adamowski says it’s critical that volunteers pre-register, rather than simply show up on Saturday or Sunday.

