Volunteers Needed To Place Flags At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

Volunteers are needed to place 35-thousand flags at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery this Friday, May 26th.These annual flag decorations are placed in preparation for Memorial Day. Volunteers should arrive at the Cemetery at 8:30am. They will assemble at the bell tower, be given instructions and begin placing the flags at 9:00am. Flags are generally placed 1-foot length in front of each headstone. Individuals and groups are welcomed to this special event to help prepare the cemetery for visitations on Memorial Day.

Contact the Cemetery at 815 432-9958 for additional information.