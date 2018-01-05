Vote Online For The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Preserve the Moment” Photo Contest

Help choose the top three 2017 “Preserve the Moment” photo contest pictures by voting now on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Facebook page. Forest Preserve judges chose eight monthly finalists from among 725 photo entries during the course of the contest, which ran from May 1st to December 31st. Now it’s time for the public to vote online by liking or commenting on their favorite photos on Facebook. Each like or comment on a photo counts as one vote, and voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10th. The top three vote-getters will win bragging rights and prizes: a messenger-style bag for first place, a digital photo frame for second place and a Michaels gift card for third place.