Voters Pick The Top Movies in Illinois History

Actors Dan Aykroyd, left, and Jim Belushi perform as the Blues Brothers during the grand opening of the House of Blues restaurant and nightclub Sunday evening, Nov. 24, 1996, in Chicago. Aykroyd and Belushi are investors in the House of Blues chain. (AP Photo/Peter Barreras)

Sorry Ferris Bueller, Jake and Elwood are Illinois’ most beloved movie stars. Illinois’ Bicentennial Commission yesterday announced that voters picked The Blues Brothers as the best movie filmed in Illinois. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off came in second, A League of Their Own came in third. The movie category is the first in a series of Top Ten lists that will be created for Illinois’ bicentennial. Planners hope to have a Top 200 in place for the state’s 200th birthday in December.

What is Illinois' most beloved movie? Blues Brothers

Ferris Bueller's Day Off View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The top 10 on the list were:

1. “The Blues Brothers” – Jake and Elwood Blues try to raise money to save an orphanage.

2. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” – Bueller, his best friend and girlfriend skip school to explore Chicago

3. “A League of Their Own” – Women get a chance to play pro baseball during World War II

4. “The Fugitive” – Dr. Richard Kimble tries to avoid capture while tracking down his wife’s killer in Chicago

5. “The Untouchables” – Federal agents risk everything to bring down Al Capone

6. “The Sting” – Two Chicago con men go after a gang boss who killed their friend; won an Oscar for Best picture

7. “Chicago” – a musical exploration of hunger for wealth and fame in the Jazz Age; won the Oscar for best picture

8. “Eight Men Out” – the story of the Chicago White Sox throwing the 1919 World Series

9. “Hoop Dreams” – an unforgettable documentary about poor Chicago kids and their dreams of basketball stardom

10. “Ordinary People” — The death of a child tears apart a Lake Forest family; won an Oscar for best picture