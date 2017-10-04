Wanted Armed Fugitive Involved In Alleged Car-Jacking In Plainfield

A 46-year-old Mendota man who is wanted for Violation of Bail Bond as a result of Home Invasion and Aggravated Kidnapping charges is now a suspect in a car-jacking that took place early this morning in Plainfield. Lowell Maxwell Ambler is believed to be responsible for the carjacking this morning. Ambler is said to have removed the driver of the car at gunpoint and stole the vehicle, described as a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe with registration S785884. Ambler is also a suspect in a car theft that sparked a soft lock-down at Plainfield North High School yesterday afternoon. The first vehicle Ambler allegedly stole was found near a house in the area of Plainfield North High School on Tuesday which caused the soft lock-down. Police consider Ambler armed and dangerous with a 45-caliber, semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-5217 or the Plainfield Police Department at 815-436-2341.