Warrant Out For Joliet Man Charged with Triple Attempted Murder

Joliet police are searching for a man who has been charged with triple attempted first-degree murder. Joliet Deputy police chiefs of investigations Al Roachner tells WJOL that 37-year-old Alonzo Gadson has been charged with last weekend’s shooting outside of Eden’s Bar and Grill on Gardner Street in Joliet. Three men suffered gunshot wounds.

The men shot were a 35-year old New Lenox man, and two other men — ages 30 and 31 — from Crest Hill, all with non-life threatening injuries. The shooter reportedly ran before police arrived. A warrant has been issued for Gadson’s arrest. He’s been charged with three attempted first-degree murder and other charges.