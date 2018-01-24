Waste Management Delays Service in Will Co. Due to Weather

Wednesday’s trash and recycle service has been suspended due to this morning’s freezing drizzle resulting in icy road conditions for Waste Management of Illinois’s residential customers in Will County and portions of Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, and Kendall. “We have suspended trash and recycle collection efforts due to the poor road conditions in several communities,” said Lisa Disbrow, spokesperson for Waste Management of Illinois. “We appreciate our customers patience as safety is our top priority during winter road conditions.” The company will be operating one-delay for residential collection in the following communities: Carbon Hill, Essex, Lemont, Lockport, Joliet, Naperville, Plainfield, Symerton, Romeoville and Wilmington. Residential collection in unincorporated areas in the counties will also have one-day delayed service. Residential customers with normal collection on Wednesday will be serviced Thursday, January 25. There will be one-day trash and recycle service delay throughout the remainder of the week for these communities.