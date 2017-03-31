Weekly Job Fair Posted For Friday April 7th

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County and the Illinois Department of Employment Security Friday April 7th from 9 to 11am at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are certified medical assistants, forklift operator, general laborers, home care aide/homemaker, installation technician trainees, machine operators, medical receptionist, picking/packing associate, production laborers, school bus drivers, security officers, transportation aide, warehouse material handler and welder/brake press operator.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. The day and times vary.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events.

“Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview,” he said.

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to jobs4people.org.