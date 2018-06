Emergency crews are coming off of a busy Sunday on the DuPage River in Naperville.

Authorities were called out yesterday to rescue a father and his two children after their kayaks overturned in the water. The family members were found clinging to branches near an island in an outlet of the river behind Baybrook Lane in Naperville.

Less than three hours later, crews helped two teens after their raft overturned near 95th Street and Knock Knolls Road.