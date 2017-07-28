Weekly Job Fair Being Held On Same Day As Amazon Job Fair

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County and the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Wednesday, August 2nd from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Workforce Center of Will County. Earlier in the morning Amazon is hosting its own job fair where 50-thousand jobs are available around the country. Amazon’s job fair will be held from 8 am to noon at the Romeoville fulfillment center.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill at the weekly job fair are before and after school counselors, dock workers, drivers, forklift operators, general laborers, home care aides and housekeepers.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events. Walsh says to, “Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview.”

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to will.works.