Weekly Job Fair Set For October 19th

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair at the Workforce Center of Will County from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are event specialist/product demonstrator, forklift operator, general laborer, home care aide, homemaker, OTR Class A truck driver, package handler, school bus drivers, transportation aide and warehouse general laborer.

WCWC Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

“Additionally, job seekers only have to make one trip per week to the Workforce Center to talk with multiple businesses about multiple jobs,” Flessner said.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. The day and times vary.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events.

“Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview,” he said.

For additional information about the Workforce Center of Will County, go to www.will.works.