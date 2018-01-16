Weekly Job Fair By Workforce Center of Will County on Wed

The weekly job fair at the Workforce Center of Will County will occur on Wednesday, January 17th between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Area job seekers are invited to attend.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are cage cashier, CNC machinist trainee, cooks, deli service worker, dock worker/forklift operator, forklift operators, hotel attendant, maintenance tech, manual loaders, material handlers, package handlers, utility worker and warehouse associates.

WCWC Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

“These job fairs are an efficient way for both job seekers and employers,” Flessner said. “Someone looking for a job can make many contacts in one day and employers are able to interview people on the spot.”

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events.

“The Workforce Center of Will County is the place to go to find a job,” he said. “Susan Flessner and her staff work hard to organize these weekly job fairs that bring multiple employers to one location at one time.”

For additional information go will.works.