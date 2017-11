Rain expected tonight for the first day of November. Rain could continue into tomorrow and end by tomorrow night. Temperatures expected to get into the mid 50’s for the weekend.

With October in the rear view mirror the stats suggest it was wet and warm. The average temperature was 57.6 degrees which is 5.1 degrees above normal making this October the 22nd warmest on record. Meanwhile, the rainfall was 8.7 inches – the second wettest of all time.