Wendy’s Restaurant Supervisor in Will County Charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

A 25-year-old man, formerly of Orland Park, currently residing in Frankfort with acquaintances has been arrested and charged with two counts of agravated criminal sexual abuse of victims ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Sheriff’s detectives began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by a Wendy’s Restaurant supervisor, Philip Buroff and an under-age female employee. The victim stated that she and Buroff worked together at the restaurant in Mokena and became friends. Over a year-long period of time the relationship expanded to inappropriate sexual advancements over cellphone texting and a private social media site and eventually turned into engaging in sex. Sheriff’s detectives brought Buroff in for questioning earlier this week, where he made statements implicating himself and stated that he was aware of the victim being 16 years of age. He was arrested and brought to the Adult Detention Facility. Detectives are asking anyone that may have information about Buroff having any other potential relationships with under-age victims to please call Detective Burket at 727-8574 ext. 4965. Philip Buroff has been a supervisor at several Wendy’s restaurants in the areas of Frankfort, Mokena, Manteno, and Matteson.