Westbound I-80 is blocked this morning between Ridge Road and Brisbin Road. Police are investigating an accident that happened around midnight. WJOL was told that officials had hoped to have the highway re-opened by 6:00 a.m., however, the investigation is taking longer than initially anticipated.

UPDATE: As of 7:15 a.m., westbound I-80 re-opened between Ridge Road and Brisbin Road.