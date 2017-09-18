Whalon Lake Trail Section to Close Monday

A short section of the DuPage River Trail that loops around Whalon Lake in Naperville will be closed for several weeks starting Monday, September 18.

Signs will be posted warning trail users about the closure, which will be located along a 1/8-mile section of the trail in the southeast corner of the preserve. The area will be blocked off with fencing and barricades. The remainder of the trail will remain open, but the closed trail section will be off limits for public use. This will prevent trail users from completing the 1.6-mile loop around the lake, but it will still allow out-and-back trips on the remaining sections of trail.

The closure is due to a flood water diversion channel being built on preserve property by Elmhurst Chicago Stone, a quarrying company located adjacent to Whalon Lake. The project includes the installation of a new trail bridge over the channel.

Preliminary work on the project began in late August with tree removal and bridge abutment installation. The work is being performed by V3 Companies, and it’s part of a 1.25-mile trail extension project that provide safer passage for DuPage River Trail users traveling from Whalon Lake to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Greene Valley Preserve. Elmhurst Chicago Stone is paying for a portion of the trail extension in exchange for being allowed to build its water diversion channel, which will absorb flood water from the nearby DuPage River.

The trail closure timeline could change due to weather and other factors. Updates will be posted at ReconnectWithNature.org.