Wheaton Football Player Disputes Hazing Charges

At least one of the five Wheaton College football players charged with hazing says he was previously cleared by the school’s own investigation. The attorney for Noah Spielman, son of NFL All-Pro Chris Spielman, says the player was surprised to be charged along with his teammates with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint because the school had exonerated him. The five are accused of dragging a freshman teammate from his dorm, bound with tape and a pillowcase over his head, then beating and taunting him last year. The “Chicago Tribune” reports that after the school investigated, the five were made to perform 50-hours of community service and write an eight-page essay. Two of the five have turned themselves in. All have been suspended from the team.