White Sox Holland and Rodon Say Goodbye to Jose Quintana
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 6:18 AM
Image capture of Instagram video user dutchoven45

The White Sox’s major trade yesterday leaves their teammates in mourning. This was video was posted on Instagram by starter Derek Holland, who took this video with teammate Carlos Rodon in the White Sox locker room at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Quintana spent part of six seasons with the White Sox, going 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA and pitching over 200 innings in four of those years.

