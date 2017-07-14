White Sox Holland and Rodon Say Goodbye to Jose Quintana

We say good bye to a unreal teammate and will be missed in the club house. @carlos_rodon55 and I say our final good bye to @jose_quintana24 and thank him for the good times here and making me feel right at home when I signed here. Best of luck to you buddy. #seeyajose #Q #whitesoxnation #goodluckwithcubbies #farmove #givingyourclothesawayyouleft

A post shared by Derek Holland (@dutchoven45) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:47am PDT