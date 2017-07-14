White Sox Holland and Rodon Say Goodbye to Jose Quintana

The White Sox’s major trade yesterday leaves their teammates in mourning. This was video was posted on Instagram by starter Derek Holland, who took this video with teammate Carlos Rodon in the White Sox locker room at Guaranteed Rate Field.
We say good bye to a unreal teammate and will be missed in the club house. @carlos_rodon55 and I say our final good bye to @jose_quintana24 and thank him for the good times here and making me feel right at home when I signed here. Best of luck to you buddy. #seeyajose #Q #whitesoxnation #goodluckwithcubbies #farmove #givingyourclothesawayyouleft
Quintana spent part of six seasons with the White Sox, going 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA and pitching over 200 innings in four of those years.