Secretary of State Jesse White says he has more he wants to do, so he’s seeking another term in the office he’s held since 1998. The 83-year-old White says he decided to run again after getting requests from traffic safety advocates, the organ tissue donor community and concerned citizens. State GOP officials immediately criticized White for breaking a promise not to run again, calling him a career politician and a patronage chief for Democrat party leader Mike Madigan.
White Will Run Again For Secretary Of State
Aug 17, 2017 @ 1:00 PM